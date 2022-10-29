Not Available

Say hi to the new generation of protest. Protest has changed. Between the first UK student protests in November 2010 and the global uprising in the spring of 2011, a new radicalism, fuelled by modern technology, has hit the streets. Over 6 months of government cuts, a collective of filmmakers has had exclusive access to the backroom meetings of a group of London students as they hacked software, occupied universities and shut down banks. In the process, they've helped build the movement currently sending ripples across the globe. The Real Social Network captures the passion, the anger and the technology that has forever changed the game between those in power and us. With exclusive access to the backroom meetings of a group of London students, The Real Social Network follows them as they hack software, occupy universities and shut down banks on the way to building a movement that has sent ripples across the globe.