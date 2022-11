Not Available

Ever dream of finding the perfect woman? Well, perennial player Ryan (Seth Gamble) has met his match as his newly ordered sex-doll (Stormy Daniels) is transformed into an actual person. Assertive, sexy and fun, Vicki, the doll, is indeed the perfect woman. Can Ryan handle her? Will she stay real? These and other questions get answered as this smart, funny and "hotter than hell" feature confirms that there's truly nothin' like The Real Thing!