The Real Video - Since Day One

Since Day One is the culmination of years of work from the entire team and is 100% skateboarding. Featuring full parts from Dennis Busenitz, Peter Ramondetta, Justin Brock, James Hardy, Chima Ferguson, JT Aultz, Ernie Torres, Nick Dompierre, Max Schaaf, Keith Hufnagel, Jake Donnelly, Davis Torgerson, Ishod Wair, Alex Perelson, Robbie Brockel, Kyle Walker, Antoine Asselin and Massimo Cavedoni. Edited by Dan Wolfe alongside the entire REAL team - this video will make you want to go out and skateboard. Roll Forever - Since Day One.