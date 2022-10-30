The Real Vikings

Not Available

Scandinavia s fiercest warriors uncovered. Sit back as we take an in-depth look at these ferocious sea warriors in this special from the HISTORY Channel. Consisting of three HISTORY specials: Foot Soldiers: The Vikings, The Vikings: Lost Worlds and Viking Terror This collection vividly depicts how these raiders, traders, explorers and settlers set sail from Denmark, Norway and Sweden and how they mercilessly plundered Europe. We ll follow a team of historical detectives who examine evidence from excavations and evaluate scientific studies and historical documents to see where the Vikings raided and what they left in their wake. In Viking Terror, Green Beret Terry Schappert reveals why the Vikings have earned the title The Hells Angels of the Middle Ages, and he ll test their weapons and tactics.