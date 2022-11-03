The Realm of Fortune

Not Available

A very poor and handicapped man lives in a small town in Mexico with his mother. He works announcing things along the town ("The priest lost his cow, if someone sees it ..."). He is very interested in the cock fighting. One day a man gives him a loser cock, thinking to give him something to eat, but instead he takes care of the animal and it becomes a winner cock. He begins to win some money. La Caponera, a very good looking singer, earlier avoided him but now she uses her coquetry to gain some drinks. He thinks she is his talisman so he marries her when he becomes rich, taking her apart from the show-biz, so she begins to feel very unhappy.