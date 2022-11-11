The Rebellion of Red Maria

Not Available

In a city - with heavy metal music haunting the heroes and the voice of Maria Callas being heard, an aged man, ex-terrorist, who dresses like a woman, the "red Maria", lives without any law and is hiding in the social shadows as a prostitute and performer, dancing in the streets, old and out-dated dances, for the passersby who give him money. In the street he meets a young boy, who lives there as a street urchin, at deaths door after a neo-fascists attack. The boy, alcohol addicted, hears the voice of Maria Callas, speaks with the dead diva, with the mother he misses. In overdose he dreams of the perfect world. "Red Maria" saves the boy and teaches him the "job". In order to survive they invade cafes, giving performances that talk for a new, political God, for the political mistake of God, for the end of the ideology