The Recipe

A man on deathrow wants to taste "doenjang jjigae" (a spicy Korean bean paste stew) before he dies. Television producer Choi Yu-Jin (Ryoo Seung-Ryong) hears of the inmate and researches his story for an upcoming news report. Choi Yu-Jin then comes across a mysterious woman named Jang Hye-Jin (Lee Yo-Won) who makes doenjang jjigae that brings tears of joy to those who tastes her recipe. As Choi Yu-Jin delves further, he learns of Jang Hye-Jin's heart breaking relationship with Kim Hyun-Soo (Lee Dong-Wook).