Not Available

Driving down a U.S. highway, Woody passes a billboard which reminds him that he should renew his drivers' license. He heads to the department of motor vehicles and asks Officer Wally Walrus, who takes an immediate dislike to Woody, to give him the test. He puts Woody through the eye test, the reflex test, and the fingerprint test...with Woody constantly making short work of the walrus' patience.