Not Available

The Reckless Way

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

C.C. Burr Productions Inc.

The DVD for this film bears the title "The Lure of Hollywood". Marian Nixon plays a girl who doesn't want to settle for second best. She is offered chance to be a model and jumps at it. Her boyfriend is upset--he just wants to marry her and settle down to a life of domestic bliss. But she has stars in her eyes--and soon learns to use publicity to create a new movie star persona. Throughout all this, the sappy boyfriend is always waiting nearby--hoping that she'll come to her senses and give up this new life.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images