The Red Elephant

Magdalena is a young girl who lives in a brothel in the heart of Bogota-Colombia. On the night of her 15th birthday she gets her first client; 77 year-old Eduardo has paid to see her sleep naked. She is supposed to take a sleeping potion and sleep through his presence but, forgetting this task, she pretends to be asleep. Over the course of several visits, Magdalena begins to fall in love with Eduardo, never having opened her eyes to see him. As she realizes her mistake, Eduardo teaches her something that will help her cope and become the woman that she has always wanted to be.