The Red Green

    In 2014, the Diyarbakır Metropolitan Sports Club changed its name to Amedspor. During the 2015-16 season, Amedspor qualified for the quarter finals in the Turkish Cup versus Fenerbahçe, one of the top 3 soccer teams. At almost every town Amedspor visited to play, they were confronted by racist attacks; the supporters banned from attending the games, and they were fined and had points deducted by the Turkish Football Federation. This is a story of football and suppressing ethnic identity. The English title is "The Red Green"

