Not Available

One sunny day in the Antarctic, a little fisher-penguin catches fish for his friends. They are impatient for more as always. Into this happy scene arrives a charming salesman. Dazzled by his confidence and his fish-shaped tie, the penguins follow him away, leaving the fisher-penguin alone. It’s not long before the group has returned, this time with a huge, heavy fishing machine. As it cranks into gear, the fisher-penguin looks at the ice worriedly…. this surely won’t end well…