Is home the place you are from, or what you carry inside you wherever you go? The Red House is a story about the endurance of love in the face of cultural upheaval, environmental neglect, and the universal process of aging. Lee and Jia are a couple in their sixties still deeply in love after twenty years. But when Jia has to return to her homeland to care for her aging parents, the physical traces of their years together are packed away. Their future together suddenly seems fragile. Jia finds the ancient city of her memories replaced by a disposable, fast-paced lifestyle. On his arrival Lee also feels lost in this foreign land. As the family crisis escalates, the couple strive to reconcile the uneasy balance of their love.