A German father's soccer-playing son is hit by a car and dies. The father donates the boy's red jacket to charity, where it ends up in war-torn Sarajevo. The boy's parents are killed, and he almost is. Some UN soldiers find him, and send him to a hospital in Germany. He escapes the hospital, is hit by a car (but unhurt). The driver reads the tag inside the jacket and "returns" the boy to the grieving father.