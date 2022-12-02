The Red Mist

Not Available

A propaganda film shot in Nazi-occupied Latvia (1941-44). It outlines the horrors the country experienced during the Soviet occupation the year prior (remembered now as Annus Horriblis) and includes historical footage. However, to twist the narrative to suit its ideological means, the film also tries to influence the public perception of the Jewish people, stating they were appreciative of the Soviet invasion and happily took part in their attrocities. The film was dubbed into over 20 languages and distributed in other Nazi-invaded countries.