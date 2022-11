Not Available

White Elk, a light-skinned Indian chief, incurs the enmity of Chief Black Panther, whom he prevents from looting a westbound wagon train. Although White Elk is betrothed to an Indian princess, he falls in love with Lucille Cavanagh, a white woman from the East. After her father, John Cavanagh, tricks White Elk into signing away the lands of his tribe, the young chief is condemned to be burned alive by Black Panther.