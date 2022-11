Not Available

This collection of classic Red Skelton performances finds America's most loveable clown showing off his cross-eyed physical comedy and mugging alongside celebrity guest stars Marcel Marceau, Vincent Price and Imogene Coca. Segments include "Funny Faces II and III," "Freddy the Freeloader's Christmas Dinner" and "A Royal Command Performance," in which Skelton celebrates his 70th birthday by entertaining England's royal family.