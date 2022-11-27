The Red Violin

Not Available

When Estonian violinist Eduard Sõrmus starts his concert tours in Europe, he is convinced that the world revolution is about to begin. His mission as a Red Violinist is to call the proletariat around the world to join with the revolution. It is only two things - music and revolution - that Eduard has dedicated himself to. His audience is enchanted by his performance and ignited by his ideas. With this knowledge, he travels Europe between the two world wars, accompanied by his faithful friends, his audience's admiration and the hostility of the authorities.