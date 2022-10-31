The Red Virgin

Not Available

In 1933 political activist and champion for sexual freedom Aurora Rodriguez killed her Utopian 'project' and brilliant young daughter Hildegart. Selectively bred and educated by Aurora to become the world's first truly free woman to lead humanity into a new era, Aurora could bear finding out that Hildegart wanted independence, rather than following the fate her mother systematically raised her to follow. On the surface, Hildegart's strength and confidence was unbreakable; she published books and essays about taboo subjects and sexual topics, gained power at the leader of the young Socialist party. and started the World League for Sexual Reform in Spain. This is a film about the human propensity to kill the thing that it loves the most.