Jesse Hughes, AKA Boots Electric, AKA The Fabulous Weapon, AKA "The Devil" - guitarist, beloved frontman of the band Eagles of Death Metal, man of God, and (possibly) aspiring conservative politician. VICE presents The Redemption of the Devil, which follows Jesse as he gets ordained as a Catholic minister, begins an intense relationship with an ex porn star, explores the political arena, and fights for custody of his only child, all while preparing for the fervently awaited release of his first album since 2008 with childhood best friend Josh Homme, frontman of Queens of the Stone Age.