The Regret

Daniel's (Daniel Matia) accidental murder of his best friend Brenda (Brenda Kipewu) causes a fatal chain reaction in his borough. Lives are threatened, family bonds are tested and feeling of revenge is aroused. Determined to save her brother Daniel from prison, Brooks (Brixhilda Matia) puts her life on the line on numerous occasions as she battles emerging enemies from all angles, including local terrorist Jimmy (John Watts), Brenda's brother Leon (Ayo Onajobi) and crooked police. Brook's last hope is Marcus (Vlady Malila) who's new in town and on a quest to escape the ghetto stigma that has haunted him for years. When they're apart, they can't help each other. When they're together, they're lives are at an extreme risk of being killed.