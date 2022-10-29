Not Available

The Regulators' documents a pre-Revolutionary resistance movement that flourished in the colony of North Carolina. Living in a time fraught with rampant abuses of taxation and widespread corruption in the courts, the Regulation supporters petitioned that the government merely follow the law. After years of abuse their opposition finally led to a showdown with Governor Tryon at the Battle of Alamance on May 16, 1771. The movement may have met an ill-fated end that day but these sons of liberty were not forgotten. The Revolutionary movement learned from their successes and failures and applied the lessons as the next chapter of American history was written.