The Reject

A man whose life is on the verge of collapse looks for new inspiration in this drama from Serbian filmmaker Milos Radivojevic. On was once a reporter, but now makes his living working as a public relations man for a banking firm. On is in his forties and has started to sink into a mid-life depression. On's wife has left him and while he tries to keep in touch with her and his daughter, he feels they're drifting away from him. On often finds himself retreating into a world of daydreams, which becomes all the more common after he loses his job. On struggles to drown in ennui with alcohol, gambling and meaningless sex, but matters only get worse as he learns that his elderly mother's health is failing, and he can no longer keep up with the bills for her medical care. When On discovers some forgotten savings, he sets out on a vacation in hopes of recapturing his muse, with his beautiful and loyal secretary in tow. Film received its American premiere at the 2008 Palm Springs Film Festival.