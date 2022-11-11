Not Available

The Rel Carter Culture Tour is a celebration of artistic excellence in art, fashion and media. This is not an event that promises overnight label deals and stardom. This is an opportunity to meet face to face with industry professionals, receive valuable information and guidelines for professional growth and perform and network amongst a network of serious, ambitious individuals. The film focuses on the first 4 cities the group travels to and shows the optimism of a young group bringing everything together and how it can grow into the future.