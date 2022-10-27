The Relation of Face, Mind and Love

Not Available

Kang Tae-poong is a handsome and successful architect who constantly emphasizes the importance of substance over style in architecture, but has yet to apply this philosophy when it comes to love. Until one day, after a minor car accident, he suddenly suffers from a "temporary visual impairment" that makes beauties appear ugly and vice versa. When an inebriated and hot-tempered Wang So-jung passes out in front of Tae-poong's office building, he sees her as the beautiful resurrection of his dead fiancee and falls head over heels. Ugly duckling So-jung is completely baffled when Tae-poong keeps calling her his "goddess," but she soon makes him fall in love with her for her true charms, like how she is humble and unafraid to be goofy. Tae-poong's eye problem is fixed, however, by the time So-jung returns from a business trip a few days later, and when they meet again, he fails to recognize her.