The Reluctant Witch

This is the only remaining footage from a second feature film that director Herk Harvey started after his earlier production the classic “Carnival of Souls”. The film was based on a short story by science fiction author James Gunn originally published in Galaxy magazine, who was also a professor at the University of Kansas. The footage is from a rough work print on the film, the audio track was missing, but this reel featured all of the known footage. The reel was found in the personal collection of the director during an inventory of his collection in the mid-nineties. (archive.org)