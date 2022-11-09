Not Available

The Remaining

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sunrise Pictures

It’s the day the Earth exploded as trumpets blow and the wrath of God unleashes the four horsemen of the apocalypse. The first of a series of religious-slanted horror movies aimed at devout audiences, THE REMAINING is a surprisingly effective disaster shocker based on the Book of Revelations, produced by the makers of DONNIE DARKO and URBAN LEGEND. When a group of close-knit friends assemble for the marriage of Skylar and Dan, they have no idea they will witness The Rapture and face a series of catastrophic events turning the celebration into a life-or-death struggle. Scrambling for sanctuary and self-preservation while an army of nocturnal creatures they never knew existed unleashes epic destruction, they must understand what is happening around them, and why, to find a way to survive together in a new world order. Witness the birth of a new genre: horror containing spiritually rich content with faith-based appeal.

Cast

