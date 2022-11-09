Not Available

It’s the day the Earth exploded as trumpets blow and the wrath of God unleashes the four horsemen of the apocalypse. The first of a series of religious-slanted horror movies aimed at devout audiences, THE REMAINING is a surprisingly effective disaster shocker based on the Book of Revelations, produced by the makers of DONNIE DARKO and URBAN LEGEND. When a group of close-knit friends assemble for the marriage of Skylar and Dan, they have no idea they will witness The Rapture and face a series of catastrophic events turning the celebration into a life-or-death struggle. Scrambling for sanctuary and self-preservation while an army of nocturnal creatures they never knew existed unleashes epic destruction, they must understand what is happening around them, and why, to find a way to survive together in a new world order. Witness the birth of a new genre: horror containing spiritually rich content with faith-based appeal.