The Remnants of Civilization and the Dawn of Anxiety

Two parallel films, unfolding simultaneously: a deadpan comedy about the problem of happiness. In THE REMNANTS OF CIVILIZATION, archeologist Karl unearths a lost civilization and meets his doppleganger. In THE DAWN OF ANXIETY, researcher Madeleine presents her utopian findings at the same academic conference while a shadowy figure skulks in the wings. Other topics include: boredom, misery, excruciating pain, sexo-cultural exchange, one-legged bears and prescription-strength canine narcotics.