Not Available

During a long train ride heading north of Japan, a young man addresses an older woman in front of him. At first she doesn't respond, but he finally gets her into a conversation when he offers her lunch. Thus begins Saito Koichi's famous romantic thriller, "The Rendezvous". The woman turns out to be a murderer on parole, whist the man a runaway accused of assault and robbery. As it happens, the two soon fall in love. The woman asks the man to wait two years until she is released from jail. And he agrees...