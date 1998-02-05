1998

The Replacement Killers

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Crime

Release Date

February 5th, 1998

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Hired assassin John Lee is asked by Chinatown crime boss Terence Wei to murder the young son of policeman Stan Zedkov. Lee has the boy in his sights, but his conscience gets the better of him, and he spares the child's life. Afraid that Wei will take revenge on his family in China, Lee seeks out expert forger Meg Coburn to obtain the passport he needs to get out of the country, but a band of replacement killers is soon on his trail.

Cast

Chow Yun-FatJohn Lee
Mira SorvinoMeg Coburn
Michael RookerStan 'Zeedo' Zedkov
Kenneth TsangTerence Wei
Jürgen ProchnowMichael Kogan
Til SchweigerRyker

