2000

The Replacements

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 6th, 2000

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Maverick old-guard coach Jimmy McGinty is hired in the wake of a players' strike to help the Washington Sentinels advance to the playoffs. But that impossible dream hinges on whether his replacements can hunker down and do the job. So, McGinty dusts off his secret dossier of ex-players who never got a chance (or screwed up the one they were given) and knits together a bad-dream team of guys who just may give the Sentinels their title shot.

Cast

Keanu ReevesShane Falco
Gene HackmanJimmy McGinty
Brooke LangtonAnnabelle Farrell
Orlando JonesClifford Franklin
Faizon LoveJamal Jackson
Jon FavreauDaniel Bateman

