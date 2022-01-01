1990

The Rescuers Down Under

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 15th, 1990

Studio

Walt Disney Animation Studios

A lawless poacher wants to capture a majestic and rare golden eagle, so he kidnaps the boy who knows where to find the bird. Not to worry -- the Rescue Aid Society's top agents, heroic mice Miss Bianca and Bernard, fly to Australia to save the day. Accompanying the fearless duo are bumbling albatross Wilbur and local field operative Jake the Kangaroo Rat.

Cast

Bob NewhartBernard (voice)
Eva GaborMiss Bianca (voice)
John CandyWilbur (voice)
Tristan RogersJake (voice)
Adam RyenCody (voice)
George C. ScottMcLeach (voice)

