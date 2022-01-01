The Rescuers Down Under

A lawless poacher wants to capture a majestic and rare golden eagle, so he kidnaps the boy who knows where to find the bird. Not to worry -- the Rescue Aid Society's top agents, heroic mice Miss Bianca and Bernard, fly to Australia to save the day. Accompanying the fearless duo are bumbling albatross Wilbur and local field operative Jake the Kangaroo Rat.
|Bob Newhart
|Bernard (voice)
|Eva Gabor
|Miss Bianca (voice)
|John Candy
|Wilbur (voice)
|Tristan Rogers
|Jake (voice)
|Adam Ryen
|Cody (voice)
|George C. Scott
|McLeach (voice)
