The Residents - Eskimo DVD

2003

The classic avant garde masterpiece, now re-mixed in 5.1 surround sound. This DVD realizes the version of Eskimo that The Residents originally visualized back in 1979. Features 25 minutes of additional material (Easter Eggs.) When the Residents first released ESKIMO in 1979, it was well known that the inspiration for the album originated with actual Intuit field recordings made by the group's mentor, The Mysterious N. Senada. What has not been known until this time, is that Mr. Senada was also an amateur photographer, and, along with the tapes of Eskimo chanting, dogs howling and wind, were two undeveloped rolls of film! Now they are synchronized to the remixed music!