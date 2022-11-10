Not Available

The Restless

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nabu Films

After his beloved fiancée is killed by demons, Yi Gwak (Woo-sung Jung) joins the royal demon-hunting squad and distinguishes himself as a great hero. And though Yi eventually falls in battle, his adventures are just beginning. His spirit is whisked away to Joong-cheon, a place between heaven and earth where souls await reincarnation -- and where the final, epic clash between the forces of good and evil will be played out.

Cast

Jung Woo-SungYi Gwak
Kim Tae-heeSo Hwa / Yon Hwa
Park Sang-wook
Kim Kwang-il
Park Jeong-Hak
Heo Jun-Ho

View Full Cast >

Images