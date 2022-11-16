The Resurrection of Angel Eyes

Not Available

Si Mata Malaikat (Angel Eyes) was killed by Si Buta dari Goa Hantu (The Blind from The Haunted Cave) aka Badra Mandrawata. His head was decapitated. But when lightning strikes his grave, Si Mata Malaikat rises up again without his head. His head had been taken by Sapu Jagad. After defeating Sapu Jagad, Si Mata Malaikat takes his child hostage and sends the wife, Marni, to find his nemesis, Badra. Marni then learns martial arts from the powerful master, Guntur Saketi. She is given a powerful skill called Jarum Seribu Halilintar (Thousand Thunders Needle), which has to be used with the help of the master’s student, Darus. Together, they defeat Mata Malaikat.