The Retrieval

Not Available

In the rugged, solitary desert, an elite tactical retrieval team moves in on a small shack, on what they believe will be an ordinary mission. They couldn't be more wrong. Agents Mitchell and Simms- an elite two-man tactical insertion team- drop into place outside a solitary desert shack. Inside, lone gunman Adam watches over a shivering, feverish girl but he knows something is coming. With instructions to apprehend at all costs, Mitchell and Simms prepare to move in when everything goes sideways. They must complete their mission, but when it's all over who will be the last one standing?