The Retrievers

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tag Entertainment

After the Lowry Family moves from New York to Placerville in California, a golden retriever comes to their house. The family starts to take care of her and the retriever, now named Pilot, has puppies. They give all of the puppies away, but later realize that they are an important part of their family. They try to find all of the puppies, which they do. Throughout the movie, Tom, the dad, is caught up in his business and has to choose between family or business multiple times.

Cast

Robert HaysTom Lowry
Mel HarrisKaren Lowry
Alan RachinsEd
Taylor EmersonWiddy Lowry
Betty WhiteMrs. Krisper
Robert WagnerDurham Haysworth

