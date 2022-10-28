1976

The Return of a Man Called Horse

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 27th, 1976

Studio

United Artists

Lord John Morgan has returned to civilized life in England, but finds he has nothing but disdain for that life. Yearning to embrace the simplicity of the American West-and the Yellow Hands Sioux tribe he left behind, Morgan returns to the tribe's land only to discover that they've been decimated by ruthless, government-backed fur traders. They must regain their land, led by Horse.

Cast

Richard HarrisJohn Morgan / Horse
Gale SondergaardElk Woman
Geoffrey LewisZenas
Jorge LukeRunning Bull
Jorge RussekBlacksmith
Claudio BrookChemin De Fer

