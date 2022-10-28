The Return of a Man Called Horse

Lord John Morgan has returned to civilized life in England, but finds he has nothing but disdain for that life. Yearning to embrace the simplicity of the American West-and the Yellow Hands Sioux tribe he left behind, Morgan returns to the tribe's land only to discover that they've been decimated by ruthless, government-backed fur traders. They must regain their land, led by Horse.
|Richard Harris
|John Morgan / Horse
|Gale Sondergaard
|Elk Woman
|Geoffrey Lewis
|Zenas
|Jorge Luke
|Running Bull
|Jorge Russek
|Blacksmith
|Claudio Brook
|Chemin De Fer
