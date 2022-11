Not Available

In our modern Moscow Karabas-Barabas has changed his image and name and opens a toy manufacturing factory. In the high-rise buildings from the "raw material" - old toys of all sorts and shapes - made ​​two "innovative" unified model: the robot "Nibbler" for boys and doll "Glamushka" for girls. Mr. Baskara - so now to be called Carabas - sure that the future (and huge profits!) - is in his models.