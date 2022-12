Not Available

Jimmy, a young boy, idolizes famed train engineer Casey Jones and is devastated when his hero is killed in a train wreck. The boy grows up to be a railroad engineer, too, but one day the train he is piloting loses its brakes and wrecks. Jimmy tries to fix it but has to jump off at the last minute. Unfortunately, stories begin to circulate that he turned coward and jumped off the train first, letting it be destroyed rather than try to save it. He sets out to clear his name.