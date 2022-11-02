Not Available

The Return of Chandu

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Chandu consults his crystal ball and sees that Nadji, Princess of Egypt, is in danger. She is about to be sacrificed by the black magic cult of Ubasti. Headed for the magic island of Lemuria, he is shipwrecked , washed ashore and captured. He becomes invisible, escapes and after numerous detours is able to rescue the princess.

Cast

Bela LugosiFrank Chandler (Chandu)
Maria AlbaNadji - Princess of Egypt
Murdock MacQuarrieThe Supreme Voice of Ubasti [Chs. 4-12]
Clara Kimball YoungDorothy Regent
Dean BentonBob Regent (as Deane Benton)
Phyllis LudwigBetty Regent

