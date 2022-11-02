The Return of Chandu

Chandu consults his crystal ball and sees that Nadji, Princess of Egypt, is in danger. She is about to be sacrificed by the black magic cult of Ubasti. Headed for the magic island of Lemuria, he is shipwrecked , washed ashore and captured. He becomes invisible, escapes and after numerous detours is able to rescue the princess.
|Bela Lugosi
|Frank Chandler (Chandu)
|Maria Alba
|Nadji - Princess of Egypt
|Murdock MacQuarrie
|The Supreme Voice of Ubasti [Chs. 4-12]
|Clara Kimball Young
|Dorothy Regent
|Dean Benton
|Bob Regent (as Deane Benton)
|Phyllis Ludwig
|Betty Regent
