The plot revolves with Raicharan's tragic life. He is the obedient servant of local zamindar and takes care of zamindar's son whom he addresses as Khokababu. One day the little son dies in an accident in river flood and he is blamed for the same. In a delusional state, Raicharan starts believing his own infant to be his much loved khokababu and brought him up only to return him to his master.