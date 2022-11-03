The Return of Spinal Tap

Not Available

Spinal Tap is back in a whole new feature-length rockumentary. Go behind the scenes and find out where the somewhat-less-than-fab three (Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer) are now -- and where it all began in Squatney, England. Also, catch up with director Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner), ex-Polymer marketing whiz Artie Fufkin (Paul Shaffer), and Jeanine (June Chadwick), who now owns a shop specializing in itchy Irish clothing.