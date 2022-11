Not Available

Master Johnson Yap stars as Dynamite Johnson a crippled boy who undergoes an operation by bionic doctors to make him superbionic. In the same hospital is a man suffering from terrible burns inflicted by a giant robot dragon (which looks like it is made from silver cardboard) and his delirious ramblings are overhead by Johnson (with his superbionic ears) leading to an investigation which uncovers an evil Nazi plot for world domination.