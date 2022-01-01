The Return Of The Cup

Not Available

30 years after their last major title, Eintracht win the DFB Cup on 19 May 2018. It's a momentous occasion for both the club and the fans. The yearning of an entire region is satisfied and about 100,000 people rock Frankfurt's bank towers the next day. A film team accompanied the team from their arrival in Berlin for the match to the celebrations at the Römer in Frankfurt. The documentary provides exclusive insights into the inner workings of the team, recounting all of the emotions around the historic 3:1 victory over Bayern and the passion with which everyone involved worked to succeed in the final.