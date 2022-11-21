Not Available

The Return of the Desperado

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Toei Company

    Shimamura & Mineko return from Kamagasaki to Osaka. In their return Shimamura quickly finds himself defending a lady in distress. During the skirmish he bumps into his old buddies who turns him on to the "new" goings on in town, Shimamura is angered to discover a Chinese triad organization has overthrown their gang, a situation they must reverse. Now he and the old gang finds themselves putting their lives on the line defending the honor of the "Yakuza Way", the locals of Osaka, even Japan!!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images