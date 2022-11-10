The Return of the Pink Panther

That famous jewel, The Pink Panther, has once again been stolen and Inspector Clouseau is called in to catch the thief. The Inspector is convinced that 'The Phantom' has returned and utilises all of his resources - himself and his oriental manservant - to reveal the true identity of 'The Phantom'.
|Christopher Plummer
|Sir Charles Litton
|Catherine Schell
|Claudine
|Herbert Lom
|Chief Inspector Dreyfus
|Peter Arne
|Colonel Sharki
|Peter Jeffrey
|General Wadafi
|Grégoire Aslan
|Chief of Lugash Police
