1975

The Return of the Pink Panther

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 20th, 1975

Studio

United Artists

That famous jewel, The Pink Panther, has once again been stolen and Inspector Clouseau is called in to catch the thief. The Inspector is convinced that 'The Phantom' has returned and utilises all of his resources - himself and his oriental manservant - to reveal the true identity of 'The Phantom'.

Cast

Christopher PlummerSir Charles Litton
Catherine SchellClaudine
Herbert LomChief Inspector Dreyfus
Peter ArneColonel Sharki
Peter JeffreyGeneral Wadafi
Grégoire AslanChief of Lugash Police

View Full Cast >

Images