The Return of the Prodigal Parrot (1984)

Animated series about the adventures of a parrot Kesha, "the hero of our time." The action is concentrated in the city and its surroundings. Kesh lives in the apartment of Vova, a schoolchild, but because of his hot-tempered, arrogant character, he periodically runs away and gets into trouble, eventually returning to Vovka with a confession. The humor of the series is based on the eccentric behavior of Keshi, on recognizable realities, as well as on the multiple quotations used by the parrot.