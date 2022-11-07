The Return of the Six-Million-Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman

1987

Ten years after his retirement from the government, Colonel Steve Austin must again team up with Jaime Sommers to stop a terrorist group. Complicating matters for Austin are his estranged son Michael, who struggles for his father's acceptance as he graduates from flight school, and Jaime, who must cope with her and Steve's past. When Michael is severely injured in a crash, Steve must make the same decision about fitting him with bionics that he had to make with Jaime years ago after her accident.