1974

The Return of the Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 17th, 1974

Studio

Gaumont

With 'little captain' Cambrai raising serious doubts about the reality of the so-called "super spy", Colonel Toulouse kidnaps Christine and forces Francois to play again the character of "The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe" in some fake adventures. All this to stop the investigation into the death of Colonel Milan.

Cast

Pierre RichardFrançois Perrin
Jean CarmetMaurice Lefebvre
Jean RochefortColonel Louis, Marie, Alphonse Toulouse
Mireille DarcChristine
Jean BouiseLe ministre
Colette CastelPaulette Lefebvre

